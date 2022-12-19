Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price at $103.13

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

