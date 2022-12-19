Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEP.UN. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.28. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$36.00 and a 1 year high of C$53.09.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -191.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

