Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

