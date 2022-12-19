Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $34.19 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

