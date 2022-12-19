Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $301,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

