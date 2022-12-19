Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

IJR stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

