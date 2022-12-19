Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,660 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $40.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.