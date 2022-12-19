Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.