Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $133.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

