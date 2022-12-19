Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $32.95 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -127.78%.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

