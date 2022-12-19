Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOS opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

