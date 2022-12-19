Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 803,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $4,843,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $4,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

