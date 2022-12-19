Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLLNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €54.00 ($56.84) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.05) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $16.48 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

