Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 624,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENTA stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Several analysts have commented on CENTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

