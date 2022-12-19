Chase (NYSE:CCF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Chase Price Performance
CCF opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88. Chase has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $102.34.
About Chase
