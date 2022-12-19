Chase (NYSE:CCF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Chase Price Performance

CCF opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88. Chase has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $102.34.

Get Chase alerts:

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.