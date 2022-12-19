Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 35.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

