Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells $1,592,130.32 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16.

Chewy Stock Up 3.6 %

CHWY stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chewy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 329,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 203.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.