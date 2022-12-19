Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells $1,592,130.32 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16.
Chewy Stock Up 3.6 %
CHWY stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
