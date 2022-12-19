Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.08 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Up 4.9 %

PLCE opened at $35.63 on Monday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

