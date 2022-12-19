Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

