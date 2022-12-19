Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 52,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

