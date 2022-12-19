City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $4,708,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

