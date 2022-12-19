Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Head to Head Survey

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.88 billion 2.99 -$270.45 million ($6.84) -1.22 BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.02 -$60.52 million ($0.68) -0.28

Analyst Ratings

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -172.68% 6.23% 3.02% BIT Mining -5.07% -28.92% -21.50%

Summary

Clarivate beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

