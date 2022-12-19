Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

