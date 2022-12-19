Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.