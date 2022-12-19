Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $54.50 million and approximately $62,809.94 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

