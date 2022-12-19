Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE CDE opened at $3.27 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $918.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

