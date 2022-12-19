Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $918.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

