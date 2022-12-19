Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Raised by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

