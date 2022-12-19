Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $62.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.