Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.6 %
Cohen & Steers stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $94.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.