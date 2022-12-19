Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.6 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $94.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

