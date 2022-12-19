Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,592 and sold 259,316 shares valued at $11,698,515. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

