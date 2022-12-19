Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $581.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

