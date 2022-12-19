Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

