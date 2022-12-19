Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.11 or 0.00203743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $247.90 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00115558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00038024 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.77039427 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $10,941,872.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

