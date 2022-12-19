ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.6% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.1% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 220,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $110.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

