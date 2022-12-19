Contrasting Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hut 8 Mining and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 480.96%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -89.63% -6.75% -5.74% Greenpro Capital -111.58% -18.32% -15.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 1.41 -$58.02 million ($0.77) -1.20 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.07 -$14.35 million ($1.11) -1.04

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

