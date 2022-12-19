Contrasting NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51Talk Online Education Group has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and 51Talk Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A 51Talk Online Education Group -10.07% N/A -5.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NaaS Technology and 51Talk Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and 51Talk Online Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.33 -$38.99 million N/A N/A 51Talk Online Education Group $339.98 million 0.11 $18.92 million ($0.76) -8.91

51Talk Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers Small Class lessons and programs; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.