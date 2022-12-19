Contrasting Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SuperCom and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

SuperCom presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.39%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Transphorm.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom -81.57% -94.30% -10.48% Transphorm -111.73% -52.72% -34.15%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SuperCom and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SuperCom has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $12.27 million 0.63 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.43 Transphorm $24.05 million 13.19 -$10.23 million ($0.37) -15.13

SuperCom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SuperCom beats Transphorm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Transphorm

(Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.