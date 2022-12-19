Contrasting UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

UFP Technologies has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.39%. Given UFP Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08% UFP Technologies 11.46% 10.23% 5.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 11.17 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.59 UFP Technologies $206.32 million 4.18 $15.89 million $4.79 23.77

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Intelligent Bio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

