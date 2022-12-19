Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

