Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.20.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,683,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Copa by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

