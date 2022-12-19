Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $144.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.