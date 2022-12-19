Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

