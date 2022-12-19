Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $667.84 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $616.51 and its 200-day moving average is $638.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

