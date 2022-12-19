Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives 7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORZ. B. Riley downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.51. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 11.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

