Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

