CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSGP. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.