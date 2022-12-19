Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

