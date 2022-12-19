Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

