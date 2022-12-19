Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COUP. Raymond James lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Coupa Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.83.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 168,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 484.8% in the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 131,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

